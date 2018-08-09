Wilson Bank & Trust named a top-20 bank

In its 2018 financial institution scorecard, the industry publication rated Wilson Bank & Trust 19th overall in the nation for banks of all sizes and 13th overall among institutions with assets between $1 billion and $5 billion.

Based on profitability, capital adequacy and asset quality, Bank Director’s performance criteria place Wilson Bank & Trust in exclusive company locally, as it was only one of two Tennessee banks listed among the top 20 on both lists.

“It’s always humbling to be recognized for your efforts, especially when you’re constantly focusing on different things related to the bank,” said Wilson Bank & Trust president John McDearman. “This is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the support the community and customers give us every day.”

In addition to the scorecard rating, Wilson Bank & Trust once again received the highest five-star rating from bank ratings firm Bauer Financial this spring and was also named one of Middle Tennessee’s Top Workplaces by the Tennessean for the fourth straight year, based on an independent survey of employees.

“For 31 years, Wilson Bank & Trust has stood for stability, friendly service and commitment to the community,” McDearman said.

The scorecard was released in Bank Director’s third-quarter 2018 issue.

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties and offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online and mobile banking services. Wilson Bank & Trust reached $2 billion in assets in 2015.