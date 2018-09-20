Edward Jones to raise funds, awareness for Alzheimer’s disease as title sponsor

It is an inspiring experience that calls participants to unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions. In addition to the two-mile walk, participants learn about Alzheimer’s disease and how to get involved with this critical cause, from advocacy opportunities, the latest in Alzheimer’s research and clinical trials and support programs and services.

Edward Jones branch associates will support the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Nashville as Team John Lankford with Team Walk No. 483685. Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs.

The financial service firm is the national presenting sponsor of this year’s walk and has committed $12 million in five years to support the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association. The firm has been at the forefront when it comes to raising awareness of issues that affect both the physical and financial health of their clients. Edward Jones branches around the country will participate in the event.

The Nashville walk will take place Oct. 27 at Walk of Fame Park. Check-in will begin at 7 a.m., and the walk will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Anyone who would like to join Team John Lankford as a walker or volunteer may call the branch office at 615-443-2090.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 16,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit edwardjones.com and its recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com.