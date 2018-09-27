Wilson Bank & Trust to open first Williamson County office

A December opening date is projected for the new Cool Springs office at 9200 Carothers Pkwy.

“We’ve worked with an expanding list of clients in Williamson County for many years, and it was clear that our brand of community banking would be a great fit in Franklin when the right opportunity came along,” said president John McDearman. “We’re excited not only to start serving new customers and building new relationships, but also to get involved and make a real difference in the community, which is a big part of our mission every time we grow.”

The branch will mark Wilson Bank & Trust’s 28th full-service location in Middle Tennessee. The bank formed in Lebanon in 1987, and with the Williamson addition, it now operates in nine Middle Tennessee counties. The Cool Springs office space, which will include drive-thru service, was recently vacated by Capital Bank.

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, Wilson Bank & Trust offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.