Several injured in wreck on Trousdale Ferry Road

State troopers, Wilson County Sheriff deputies, and WEMA responded Friday evening to a head on collision in the 4400 block of Trousdale Ferry Pike, just past Sugar Flat Road in Lebanon. The wreck, which has closed both lanes of Trousdale Ferry Pike, was reported at 6:59 p.m. and is estimated to be cleared by 10:00 p.m. Several people were injured and transported by ambulance to the hospital.