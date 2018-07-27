Trapped dog rescued from sinkhole

According to Deputy Chief Chris Allen, Maggie, a 15-year-old full-sized collie was trapped about 3 feet below ground in a sinkhole in the homeowner’s front yard.

It’s believed the dog was trapped as early as 9 a.m., with the call coming in at about 2:30 p.m. Only the dog’s head was visible, but the dog’s entire body was inside of the sinkhole.

Crews from the Mt. Juliet Fire Department, Mt. Juliet Sewer Department, West Wilson Utility District and Mt. Juliet Animal Control responded to the scene and used trench equipment and ropes to safely dig the dog out.

Maggie was given oxygen during the rescue was taken to a local vet, where she was reported to have no broken bones. She was given IV fluids to rehydrate her.

No charges are expected to be filed against the owner.