Lebanon firefighters battle large brush fire

The fire consumed about a 2-acre field that backs up to warehouses between Eastgate Boulevard and the westbound side of Interstate 40. Heavy winds spread the fire, which endangered several warehouses and manufacturing facilities before firefighters gained control of the blaze and stopped it feet from the concrete that surrounds the facilities.

“It basically burned to us. We were not able to get the resources here in time in order to go to it. Once it got to us, we were able to extinguish it, get a knockdown and start the process to put out all the hot spots,” said Lebanon Assistant fire Chief Jason Baird.

No injuries were reported, and Lebanon firefighters contained and extinguished the fire within about an hour.