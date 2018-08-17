Mt. Juliet strip mall damaged in morning fire

Firefighters were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. According to Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the building and determined the fire was behind a garage door at one end of the building.

Parris Property Management, a landscaping company that had items stored inside of the building, including fuel and some fertilizer, occupied the suite heavily damaged by the fire.

Firefighters evacuated the other businesses in the strip mall, including animals that were in an animal grooming business.

No injuries were reported.

Wilson Emergency Management Agency, Lebanon firefighters and Mt. Juliet police responded to the fire.