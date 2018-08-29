Citizen saves neighbor’s home from fire

The resident smelled smoke and found a fire burning on his neighbor’s property, where the resident put the fire out with a garden hose.

Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman said the quick thinking and actions of the resident saved the home from possibly complete destruction.

“It is very fortunate that this homeowner’s neighbor was home, diligent and willing to help. Fires of this nature in the middle of the day in the middle of the week pose a great threat of maximum damage due to the fact that most folks work and are not at home,” Luffman said. “The Mt. Juliet Fire Department is grateful to the neighbor and very glad the damage was not more extensive.”

It is believed the fire originated from a gas-powered grill or fire pit on the deck. Firefighters used a thermal imager to ensure the fire was out.

Luffman urged all residents to use caution when they put any item that generates heat such as a grill or candles on a wooden deck.