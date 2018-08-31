Interstate 40 westbound closed in Lebanon

An unidentified person died in the crash, according to Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice. Lebanon police spokesperson Sgt. P.J. Hardy said the wreck was reported just after 4 p.m. and involved a Ford Explorer and tractor-trailer.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency officials said motorists should expect long delays and be prepared to stop. The crash is expected to be clear by 6 p.m., according to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials.

This is a developing story. Check lebanondemocrat.com for updates.