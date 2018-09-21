Kitchen fire damages home

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, crews were dispatched at about 7:55 p.m. and arrived to find smoke and flames inside of the kitchen of a two-story brick home.

One person was home when they heard a smoke alarm go off and saw smoke and flames in the kitchen.

Crews knocked down the fire and contained it to the kitchen area, which suffered heavy fire, smoke and heat damage.

The American Red Cross offered assistance, but the resident decided to stay with nearby family members.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remained under investigation.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies, Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. officials and Rehab 23 volunteers also responded to the scene.