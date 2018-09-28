Wilson County first responders continue hurricane relief

Both departments are a part of a statewide effort to assist in and provide rescues and medical services to battered East Coast.

Crews searched from home-to-home for people and pets that need to be rescued across both North Carolina and South Carolina and responded to vehicles washed away by water. Crews rest at fire stations, schools, churches when they can with many who run 12-hour shifts.

The latest deployment is a five-person logistic support team, headed by Mt. Juliet fire Deputy Chief Chris Allen, whose mission is to coordinate the delivery of commodities to the impacted South Carolina counties, as well as to relocate citizens and assess damages and identify the immediate needs of victims.

A logistics team was deployed to West Columbia, South Carolina and is scheduled to return Oct. 10. The team includes emergency professionals from Knoxville, Mt. Juliet and Sevierville, as well as Giles County and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Chris Stockton, a shift commander with Lebanon fire, returned home from South Carolina after a 13-day deployment where he and his fellow firefighters operated out of Marion in northeast South Carolina.

Stockton said much of the flooding they experienced came from the convergence of three rivers – Little Pee Dee River, Greater Pee Dee River and Lumber River – in the Brittons Neck community.

Stockton said he saw water as deep as 11 feet and every building in the town of Nichols has at least 3 feet of water in them flood waters reached several of the roofs.

Stockton also said that Lebanon fire and other agencies, including crews from Nashville, responded to some deaths, which mainly happened in flooded vehicles.

“We encountered a couple of vehicles that were already flooded and that had been flooded for a long period of time, and when the water went down, they had victims in them,” Stockton said. “Every one of those vehicles we encountered had been there for a long period of time, based on witnesses telling us how long they had seen the car there, so we didn’t put anyone in danger to try and reach the vehicles until the waters went down to a safe level.

“Nobody can really understand the power of that water moving across the road because the potential that it has to move a vehicle is something you just don’t realize until you’re in it and it’s too late.”

Some of the communities where Lebanon firefighters responded had just gotten back on their feet after dealing with damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Stockton said some of the communities in South Carolina continue to assess whether they will even exist after the damage from Hurricane Florence is fully realized.

“We received nothing but praise [from South Carolinians], and of course, people in the fire service do it to help people. That kind of sounds cliché, but that’s exactly why we do it. We were away from our families for two weeks, and we were living out of churches, schools, sleeping under trees and eating out of cans, but there was nothing but praise for us and gratitude wherever we went.” Stockton said. “There was a lot of disbelief that we would come that far, but these disaster declarations with other states, that’s what it’s for. That’s just what we do, and it’s rewarding in a lot of different ways, and I was glad to be a part of it.”

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, TEMA continues to organize Tennessee’s Hurricane Florence deployments through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, the nation’s state-to-state mutual aid system, to continue to provide support.

It marks the third week for Tennessee to send emergency teams to the Carolinas.

Previous deployments have included 911 dispatchers, ambulance strike teams, communications personnel, emergency managers, emergency support coordinators, National Guard units, nurse strike teams and swift-water rescue personnel.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation both in the Carolina's and here locally,” Cooper said. “We have been in continuous contact with the state to help coordinate any further EMAC requests that we can help with.

“We're proud of these Wilson County professionals who put their personal lives on hold to help our neighbors after Hurricane Florence. Many lives were touched and thousands of miles traveled. We appreciate the friends and followers who prayed for all the teams as they continue to help others in this time of need.”