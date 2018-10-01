Eckler wins FLW tournament on Old Hickory

For his win, the former Lebanon High School quarterback/place kicker took home $4,749.

Eckler primarily flipped green-pumpkin-colored creature baits in one to three feet of water to catch his fish Saturday. He said he flipped wood and trash piles, fishing both the main-lake and in the creeks in the mid-section of Old Hickory Lake.

“On Sunday I caught a couple of keepers on a (Blue Chrome-colored) Heddon Super Spook at a spot with schooling fish, which was a main-river ledge near the mouth of a creek,” said Eckler. “I also lost a two-pounder on a Keitech swimbait and a three-pounder on the Spook – all in the first 15 minutes. I was pretty frustrated.

“After a few slow hours, I caught a four-pounder on a Texas-rigged (Plum-colored) Zoom Ol’ Monster Worm off of a drop at the same spot they’d been schooling,” said Eckler. “My instincts told me to try dragging something and it worked.”

Eckler said he entered the final hour of the tournament with four fish totaling about 10 pounds. He said he went flipping and switched from green-pumpkin-colored baits to watermelon colors because of the clearer water.

“I caught my fifth fish and culled three times in the last hour and that’s what won me the tournament,” said Eckler. “Even though I’d lost the two- and three- pounders early, I didn’t give up.”

Eckler noted that his recently-purchased Nitro Z21 boat and Mercury outboard helped him stay focused on fishing.

“The Nitro and Mercury are a dependable combo. It eases my mind to know that I have good equipment after fishing out of a used boat for several years. I had some issues, but now I don’t have to worry as much and I have a good sense of security.”

Lebanon’s Jason Dies was third with nine bass weighing 23 pounds, four ounces, to win $1,350. Joel Trevino of Mt. Juliet was fourth with 19 pounds, 10 ounces to pocket $875.