Graves wins CCBA year-ender

While it was raining in Lebanon on Sept. 21-23, 31 of the CCBA’s 45 season-opening anglers endured sunshine and 90-degree temperatures.

Graves, a middle Tennessee guide, grabbed a day one lead of almost four pounds over Tracy Todd of Smyrna with 15.73 pounds. He finished the two-day event with 27.24 pounds with a mean mouth jig and a laid back lure to earn $2,000.

Todd made a second-day run with 14.99 pounds to finish with 25.97 pounds to earn $1,000.

Corey Steakley of Lebanon arrived the night before the event with no knowledge of the lake. He rose from fifth place the first day to a final third with 20.6 pounds to win $800.

Whit Gammon of Mt. Juliet, the 2018 Angler of the Year, overcame some lost fish to grab a two-day total of 19.4 pounds to pocket $700.

Fifth place went to Lebanon’s Brandon Saunders, who overcame a seventh-place first day and boat issues. With the help of club members, he was able to weigh in on Day 1. On the second day with time winding down at noon with nothing in his net, he reeled in two fish over five pounds for a two-day total of 19.08 pounds to earn $600.

Adam Sharp finished sixth with 19.01 pounds to win $500, followed by Danny Heicher with 18.17 pounds for $400, Paul Thogmorton 17.35 pounds for $300, Ricky Moore 16.91 pounds for $200 and 10th-place Darin Smith with 13.76 pounds to win $150.

Gammon had the big fish for the first day with 4.75 pounds to win $150. Todd had the big fish for the second day and the tournament with 6.04 pounds to pick up $150.

Visit www.cedarcitycritters.com for 2019 season information and open events.