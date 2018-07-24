Cooking with JoJo: Get crackin’ to make the ultimate power omelet

ho doesn’t love a good omelet? With the norm cheese and either ham, sausage or even steak with peppers and onions, you may find yourself starting the day wanting a nap.

For this recipe, I wanted to not only focus on flavor, but also on a filling that would be healthy and sustain energy without getting too heavy on the tummy. This recipe will make a large omelet to be shared family style, or it will make great leftovers for breakfast the next day.

Served with some cold-brew coffee and fresh fruit, this is a great way to wake up the taste buds, as well as yourself.

What you’ll need:

• 10 large eggs.

• 8 ounces of button mushrooms, rough chopped.

• ½ pound sugar-free sausage, homemade – recipe below.

• 1 medium onion, diced.

• 2 cloves garlic, minced.

• 10-12 ounces of kale, rough chopped.

• 1 tsp. salt.

• ½ tsp. pepper.

• 1 jalapeno, fine diced with the seeds removed.

• ¼ cup olive or coconut oil.

For the sausage:

• ½ pound ground pork.

• ½ tsp. salt.

• ½ tsp. pepper.

• 1 tsp. rubbed sage.

• ¼ tsp. red chili flakes, optional.

• pinch of cloves.

• pinch of marjoram.

Blend all the ingredients well, and for best results, make it the night before.

In a large skillet on medium-high heat, add the sausage mixture. As it browns, use your spatula to finely break it up. Once cooked, reduce the heat to medium low. Add the remaining ingredients. Cover and let it cook for about 10 minutes to allow the kale to wilt and the mushrooms to reduce. Stir thoroughly, cover and cook for an additional five minutes. Transfer the ingredients to a plate or bowl while you cook the eggs.

Whip your eggs quickly to add air to them, which will create a fluffy and soft omelet. In a skillet on low, add ¼ cup olive or coconut oil. Starting at the outside edge, pour your eggs coming in to the center. This is where attention to detail comes into play. Using preferably a small, nylon spatula, which are more gentle than metal spatulas, as the omelet cooks, move the cooked eggs toward the center while tilting the uncooked eggs to fill the area. Do this all around the pan as this makes for a thicker middle that will hold the delicious filling without breaking.

When little to no uncooked egg remains, add the filling evenly to just a little more than one half. Take your spatula and gently go around and under the omelet to release it.

You can fold your omelet one of two ways. Fold the eggs over while still in the pan, or if fully released, tilt the pan over your plate and allow the omelet to slide out half way onto the plate.

Here’s a tip. When doing this, tap your arm with your opposite hand while tipping the pan. This will slowly move the omelet out onto the plate. The pan will almost be inverted to create the perfect fold. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.