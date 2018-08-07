Ann Haney: Poor training can cost businesses success

When this happens and the customers arrive to take advantage of the great offer, they are met with confusion and often rude behavior from the employees who think they must be mistaken.

I saw this recently. One of the departments at a particular business hired a third party to send out emails to potential clients to tell them they had a great deal they needed to talk to them about and gave them the number to call and the name of the business. The problem was, when the customer called, they were not given any specific instructions in the email on who to ask for. They only had the name of a person, who was from a third party who did not work at the business, and therefore, even though the customer had reached the appropriate business, the employees had not been told the emails were going out, and the customer then quickly believed this must have been a scam they had received.

Another example recently in the news was that of Dairy Queen getting sued over legitimate coupons on an app on phones for a free blizzard at a local DQ. Sounds great, right? The problem was, the employees were not informed the coupons were legitimate and therefore refused to accept them from the customers.

Could this really be that big a deal you may be wondering? It’s only a Blizzard, you may be asking? Well, in this case, one customer was so frustrated by the incident they sued Dairy Queen for false advertising, and each customer who was affected by this refusal could be entitled to a gift card for five free Blizzards. Now the question becomes, will this make a negative impact on Dairy Queen? Absolutely.

Poor training is absolutely linked to business failure. It doesn’t matter how intelligent the boss is or how great his idea is. If he fails to train his or her employees, the business will lose money and sacrifice success. When more time is spent fixing problems, there should be a wake-up call that alerts a wise business leader that something is out of order.

Five sanity savers and success builders include:

• Schedule morning meetings with employees to discuss new news. Have each department summarize its biggest challenge and newest change.

• Put drama to death. Never concern yourself with what doesn’t concern you.

• Post a daily empowerment quote in the break room or run in on the television.

• Give something away daily. You reap what you sow. If you do not plant anything, you will not gain anything.

• Make breaks mandatory. Breaks will keep a person from reaching the breaking point.

