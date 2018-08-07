State Fair FFA Ham Breakfast upcoming

Doors will open at 7 a.m., so all attendees are invited to arrive early.

More than 500 business and government leaders from around Nashville are expected to attend, as well as a broad representation of Tennessee’s agricultural stakeholders. A gubernatorial and senatorial candidate forum that will focus on agriculture and education will be held. The forum will allow candidates to introduce themselves, answer questions about agriculture and education and make closing remarks.

Additionally, the two Tennessee State Fair grand champion hams will be auctioned. Proceeds from the breakfast and auction will benefit the Tennessee FFA Foundation, a nonprofit that provides support for programming and scholarships provided to Tennessee FFA members.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 653,359 FFA members, 12-21 years old. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of 14,084 members from 214 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters and eight collegiate chapters from across Tennessee. To learn more about FFA, visit tnffa.org or ffa.org.