Cooking with JoJo: Next level salmon cakes

What you’ll need –

2 cans of salmon

1 large sweet potato peeled and diced

1 large egg

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

2 tsp dill (fresh chopped is best)

¼ onion diced

In a small pot, add water and a pinch of salt. Bring it to a boil and add your sweet potato. After they are tender, strain and allow to cool. In the pan you’re going to cook your salmon cakes, add a bit of oil and cook your onion down, remove and set aside. I find the sweet, soft onions added to the mix makes for a better flavor profile. Canned salmon has bones so you’ll need to drain off the liquid, place the fish on a paper towel and remove the bones. The bones are very easy to locate and are quite brittle from being in the salted liquid, so if you leave some in, it is not a bad thing.

In a large bowl, add the salmon, sweet potatoes, egg, onions, salt, pepper and half of the dill. Now it’s time to get your hands dirty. Thoroughly mix the ingredients until all is combined and makes a nice semi wet mixture. The sweet potato is not only a binder, but also gives a nice flavor as well. Now, let’s make the patties…

Take enough of the mixture to make a ball slightly larger than a golf ball. You’re going to take your spatula and press these into patties after placing them in the pan so space them out accordingly. Crowding your pan will not only make it tough to flip them properly, but will not allow for proper crisping. When you see the bottom edges starting to get golden brown, gently flip them taking care so they do not fall apart. Flip them again twice more ensuring they are crisp on each side. Remove from the pan and place on a napkin to rest. Add the other half of the dill to some ranch dressing and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for a refreshing dip. You can serve these delicious salmon patties with fries, pinto beans, green beans or even by themselves. Enjoy!