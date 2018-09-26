Hap & Harry’s, Kings of Leon announce continued collaboration with new beer

Brewed in Nashville, the light-bodied craft beer launched Sept. 14-16 during the Music City Food and Wine Festival. A follow-up collaboration to its 2017 limited release, Revelry Ale, Neon Leon will be available year-round in cans and on draft in select venues throughout Tennessee beginning in October.

“We’re celebrating 10 years of creating great music at our Nashville recording studio, starting with the release of our album, Only by the Night, up to our most recent album WALLS. The studio is our ultimate creative space, and where we’ve been inspired to so much great music, so what better way to pay tribute than by naming a Hap & Harry’s beer after Neon Leon,” said Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill.

Nic Donahue, vice president of Hap & Harry’s, said, “Our brewery is a place we spend most of our time and craft our beers. It made perfect sense to name the beer after their studio, Neon Leon. Tying both our passions and the two spaces together really made this beer personal for all of us.”

Hap & Harry’s Neon Leon is a light bodied American-style lager brewed with pilsner malt, flaked rice and Mandarina Bavaria hops. The straw-colored lager has a slight bready aroma followed up with an essence of orange peel. At first sip, the beer is light bodied and quite refreshing. Neon Leon finishes with flavors of orange zest that quickly dissipates.

Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon – Caleb on guitar and vocals, Nathan on drums, Jared on bass and who attended Mt. Juliet High School and Matthew Followill on guitar – released six albums Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, Aha Shake Heartbreak in 2004, Because of the Times in 2007, Only by the Night in 2008, Come Around Sundown in 2010 and Mechanical Bull in 2013, sold more than 18 million albums and more than 24 million singles worldwide. The multi-platinum selling band has had five singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, all six of their studio albums on Billboard’s Top 200 list and two singles that reached No. 1 on modern rock radio. In addition, they have had seven Grammy nominations, four Grammy award wins, three NME awards, two Brit awards and one Juno award. They have toured all around the world, playing at top venues and headlining major festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Glastonbury. Kings of Leon released their seventh studio album, WALLS, in fall of 2017.

Hap Motlow with the legendary Jack Daniel family from Lynchburg used to tell his friend Harry Lipman, “To make great whiskey, you gotta make great beer.” As the first distributor of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey after the repeal of prohibition, Lipman passed the lesson down through the generations of Lipmans, who still remain in the beverage alcohol business to this day. Hap & Harry’s Tennessee Beers honor the friendship these two men shared more than a half-century ago. Brewed in Nashville, Hap & Harry’s beers revisit the time in America when the freshest beer came from local breweries. Crafted in a style that can be enjoyed on any occasion, Hap & Harry’s beers are free of preservatives and adjuncts, and use only the finest grains. Visit hapandharrys.com.