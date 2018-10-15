WilCo Feast Week to support charities through dining

The event will be from Nov. 2-9, where people can visit participating Feast Week restaurants for a three-course meal at one low price. One dollar from each Feast Week meal will go to a local Wilson County charity.

Participating restaurants will include Calabria Brick Oven Pizza, Painturo’s, Fulin’s Asian Cuisine, Burger Republic, the Goat and Taziki’s in Mt. Juliet and Blue Moon Barbecue, Painturo’s, J. Clayborn’s Bakery and Café, Mo’Cara, Sammy B’s Restaurant, Voodoo Smokehouse and Five Oaks in Lebanon.