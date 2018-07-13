Logue plans to announce decision Sunday

“This has been a very stressful situation and I’m ready to put this behind me and focus on my senior year of football,” Logue wrote.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Logue has around 30 offers, including seven from the Southeastern Conference. Among the SEC schools courting the rising LHS senior are Tennessee and Alabama.

Meanwhile, Watertown senior Heath Price announced Friday, also on Twitter, he has picked up an offer from Shorter University to add to those from Morehead State, Kentucky Wesleyan and Tennessee Tech (where he and the Purple Tigers spent the week in 7-on-7).

Price’s father, Lane, said service academies Army, Navy and Air Force were very interested in him early on. Yale wants him to visit. Austin Peay and UT-Martin have also expressed interest.

A question is where Price will play. A jack of all trades at Watertown, he could be a wide receiver, an H-back, nickel or outside linebacker.

“He’s a football player,” Lane Price said of his middle son. “You’re going to put him anywhere on the field and he’s gong to find a way to earn a spot.”

Also, former Watertown quarterback Ty Jobe will finish his college career as a graduate student at UT-Martin. After spending three years at Tennessee Tech, Jobe played last fall at Division II Mississippi College where he played in all 10 games, starting eight, last season. He led the Choctaws in passing and was third in rushing. He also was named to the Gulf South Conference academic honor roll as he received his degree.

He will be eligible immediately for his final season at UT-Martin, which will open the season at Missouri on Sept. 1 before the Skyhawks visit Murfreesboro to face Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 8. They will close the season Nov. 17 against Tennessee State at Hale Stadium in Nashville.