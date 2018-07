The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has been hotly recruited since Christmas, drawing 29 offers, including seven from the Southeastern Conference.

The commitment is non-binding until papers are signed, which cannot be done until the early signing period (instituted last year) in November. Logue would be the first Blue Devil to sign with an SEC school since teammates Ryan Aulds and Elliot Carson inked with Vanderbilt in 1995. The last Blue Devil believed to have signed with UGA was Don Franklin in 1954.