Fall sports take part in Leadership Day, community service projects

Athletes were broken into groups and took part in five Leadership sessions, including eligibility and academics, sexual assault, marketing, nutrition and mental health.

Teams then helped clean up around the county, including football at City Hall and the Music City Star train station, women’s volleyball at Wilson Central High School, cross country on South Maple Street and at Journey Church, cheer-dance Dox Fox Park, men’s soccer at New Leash on Life and women’s soccer at The Pavilion Senior Living.

Student-athletes from winter and spring sports will go through a similar regimen on Aug. 24, the first week of classes at Cumberland.