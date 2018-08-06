logo

Cumberland athletics

Fall sports take part in Leadership Day, community service projects

Staff Reports • Today at 4:19 PM

Cumberland student-athletes for football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball and cheer-dance all participated in Leadership Day and performed community service hours across Wilson County to begin the fall semester last Thursday.

Athletes were broken into groups and took part in five Leadership sessions, including eligibility and academics, sexual assault, marketing, nutrition and mental health.

Teams then helped clean up around the county, including football at City Hall and the Music City Star train station, women’s volleyball at Wilson Central High School, cross country on South Maple Street and at Journey Church, cheer-dance Dox Fox Park, men’s soccer at New Leash on Life and women’s soccer at The Pavilion Senior Living.

Student-athletes from winter and spring sports will go through a similar regimen on Aug. 24, the first week of classes at Cumberland.

Recommended for You

    Lebanon Democrat Videos