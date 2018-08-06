Jamboree moved to Wilson Central

Freshmen, junior-varsity and varsity teams will play two quarters apiece.

The ninth-grade will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the varsity with the JV to bring the night to a close.

Williams in line to punt for Memphis Tigers

Former Wilson Central punter Adam Williams is apparently first in line for the first-string job at the University of Memphis.

According to beat writer Jonah Jordan of The Daily Memphian, a new online non-profit outlet, Aidan Daly has left the Tigers, leaving the 6-foot-5 Williams, a redshirt freshman, as the heir apparent to the graduated Spencer Smith.

Williams averaged 41.9 yards a punt in 2016 as a Wilson Central senior, earning Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state honors and was a finalist for Mr. Football Kicker of the Year.

Memphis will open the season Sept. 1 when the Tigers play host to Mercer at the Liberty Bowl.