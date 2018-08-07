Outdoors notebook

The Cedar City Gun Club was joined by the Nashville Gun Club and the Cross Creek Clays of Palmyra.

Additional donations can be made through the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about club memberships, upcoming events and the Wilson County interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

Elk raffle: Aug. 15 is the deadline for purchasing a raffle ticket for this fall’s elk hunt. The $10 tickets can be purchased on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website.

The raffle permit winner, along with winners of the TWRA’s blind-draw permits, will be announced in coming weeks.

Elk watching: An “elk cam” has been set up for viewing elk on an East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area. The cam can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org

Friends of NRA: the annual Wilson County Friends of NRA banquet/fundraiser will be held Sept. 22 at the Expo Center. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Reloader’s Bench (615-754-7178), The Gun Room (615-453-6030) or from Eddie Kirkus (615-553-8721).

Hunter Ed: hunting seasons are coming up, and anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class in order to get a hunting license. Information about the classes, including on-line, is available at tnwildlife.org

A special license, with certain restrictions, is available for those who don’t complete the class in time for hunting season. Detailed information is listed in the Tennessee Hunting Guide, available at most outdoors outlets.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 25: squirrel season

Sept. 1: dove season

Sept. 22: Friends of NRA fundraiser

