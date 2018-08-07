Purple Tigers Seay their way to a season-opening win

Kwame Seay scored three Purple Tiger touchdowns and DeAndre Wright the other two.

Seay, a slotback, scored on a 22-yard jet sweep to open the scoring and a 20-yarder to lift Watertown to a 20-6 halftime lead. He capped the Purple Tiger scoring with a 10-yard sweep for a 32-6 lead in the third.

Wright, a tailback, scored on a 30-yard sweep in the first quarter and a 40-yarder for a 26-6 lead in the fourth.

Slotback Trey Pack’s two-point run following Wright’s first touchdown made it 14-0.

Mt. Juliet Christian scored on a pair of deep passes. The first was a 65-yarder in the second quarter which pulled the Saints to within 14-6. The other came in the fourth quarter.

Watertown drove to the MJCA 10-yard line late in the game before coach Shavez Jobe pulled his staters.

Due to scheduling conflicts involving several schools, Watertown will play again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Southside at Wilson Central.