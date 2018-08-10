Winfree Bryant turns table on Algood in season opener

The Aviators, who fumbled six times in a hard rain (giving up three runbacks for touchdowns) and had a potential game-winning drive terminated with the lights went out, jumped to an 18-0 lead in the first quarter and were up 24-0 at halftime.

Anthony Crowell ran for three touchdowns and a 75-yard kickoff return for another score. Dalton Aulds ran for a TD. Kaiden West threw touchdown passes to Conner Gannon and Ethan Hale.

West and Ayden Warren each scored a two-point conversion.

Nose guard Luis Perez and linebackers Luke Painter, Josh Bass and Gavin Tomlinson led the defense.

Winfree Bryant will travel to its original home field, Nokes-Lasater Field, to take on Wilson County at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday.