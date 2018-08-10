Blue Devils edged by Cookeville 7-6

The Cavaliers scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Lebanon’s second unit got on the board in the second. Ethan Copas’ long pass to wide receiver Polo Phillips, coming off knee surgery from basketball season, set up a short touchdown run by running back Joshua Powell. The extra point was missed.

The first string played the first quarter and the backups the second. Quarterback Chandler Crite, following a three-and-out on the Blue Devils’ first series, got a long run on a bootleg early in the second quarter before calling it a night.

“It was good to get under the lights because they were bright for some of us,” second-year Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “We told them they were going to play one series, 1 1/2 series. Should, when the lights come on, the jerseys come on, should be ready to go. Apparently we weren’t as focused as we need to be.

“We got to let Chandler run the ball. I promised him he would get to run the ball. He hadn’t gotten to run it all fall. We had to put him in with the twos (to start the second quarter). It took the first 15 minutes to get him one carry… A lot of young kids got a lot of experience, and that’s good for us because that’s where we need our depth to help us.”

Lebanon will open the regular season at 7 p.m. next Friday when the Blue Devils make their first trip to Hartsville in nearly 50 years to take on Trousdale County at the famed Creekbank.

“Trousdale County will be ready to play, they’ll be in shape, Gentry said. “We’d better show up a little better than we did tonight.”

Saints Link up to win jamboree

NASHVILLE — Sophomore Christian Link threw two touchdown passes to senior Logan Collier on Friday night to help send Mt. Juliet Christian past Hunters Lane 24-7 in the Metro Jamboree at Glencliff.

The pair connected for the two-quarter game’s first and last scores. In between, Darius Hylick scored on a 25-yard run and Carter Branim kicked a 21-yard field goal.

Mt. Juliet Christian will open the regular season at 7 p.m. next Friday when the Saints welcome Franklin Grace Christian to Suey Field.

‘Cats close preseason with setback to Shelbyville

GLADEVILLE — Shelbyville rolled to a 17-3 win at Wilson Central in jamboree action Friday night.

A 28-yard field goal by Ezra Widelock with 1:31 to play put Central on the board.

The Wildcats will open their season at 7 p.m. next Friday at Beech.

Jamboree action will wrap up Saturday. Friendship Christian will play at Franklin Road Academy in a fifth-sixth-grade half at 5 p.m., followed by the middle school at 6 and the high school at 7.

Mt. Juliet will be at Beech for the annual Bucs/Bears Bash with junior-pro action beginning at 4 p.m. with middle school, freshman, junior-varsity and varsity action to follow.