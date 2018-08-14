Daniyan’s four scores boost Bears by Warren County

Daniyan scored all three first-half touchdowns - two rushing and one receiving - as the Golden Bears built a 22-0 halftime lead. He followed Kaleb Carver’s interception with an 80-yard scoring dash for a 30-0 lead midway through the third quarter.

Braylon Grayson’s 62-yard scoring run put the Pioneers on the board.

Carver answered with a 55-yard scoring sprint in the final minute of the third period.

Ethan Choate crossed over from 5 yards out and Kaden Baez closed the scoring with a two-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter.

Mt. Juliet will next play host to Montgomery Bell Academy at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Elzie Patton Stadium.