Beech outlasts Central comeback

It would be the Wildcats’ only lead of the night. The Beech Buccaneers would rattle off 35 straight points en route to a 35-21 win over the Wildcats.

“After the fumble, we just could not get the field position back until it was too late,” said Wildcats head coach Brad Dedman.

After falling behind, the Buccaneers drove 54 yards in seven plays that ended with a Ja’Sean Parks 11-yard touchdown run. After punting, the Wildcats would get the game’s first turnover recovered by Devonte McBroom at the Beech 41-yard line.

Unfortunately, the Wildcats were unable to cash in for any points. Beech then marched 66 yards in eight plays, with Jefferson scoring from 41 yards out. Beech then forced a turnover two plays later as Stewart fumbled at his own 33 that was recovered by Will Crabtree.

On fourth and 8, Beech quarterback Bobby Whitely took the handoff from backup Jackson Bryan and tossed the pass downfield to Davis Ward for a 32-yard touchdown to increase the Bucs’ lead to 21-7.

After forcing a punt, the Bucs would score once more before halftime, as they marched 56 yards in nine plays, as Aaron Foxx scored on a 2-yard plunge to give Beech a 28-7 halftime lead.

After the teams traded punts to start the second half, the Bucs drove 28 yards after a shanked punt on eight plays to increase the lead to 35-7.

The Wildcats would fight back with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The first drive was 71 yards in seven plays, aided by a facemask penalty on the Bucs. Stewart scored his second touchdown of the night, this time from 20 yards out to cut the score to 35-14.

After the teams traded punts again, the Wildcats went to work from their own 25-yard line. After a pass interference penalty, the Wildcats marched down field in nine plays, and Brett Robinson scored from 13 yards. The big play was a pass from Dylan Carpenter to Xavier Ali for a 31-yard gain.

“Those guys work hard, too, and we are going to need them to contribute this for us to be successful,” said Dedman. “We have a lot of guys playing both ways, so we need to continue to develop depth at each position.”

Beech 35, Wilson Central 21

Wilson Central 7 0 0 14—21

Beech 14 14 7 0—35

First Quarter

WC—Ladarius Stewart 71 yard run (Janassen kick).

BE—Parks 11 run. (Edwards kick).

BE—Jefferson 41 run. (Edwards kick).

Second Quarter

BE—Ward 32 pass from Whitley. (Edwards kick).

BE—Foxx 2 run. (Edwards kick).

Third Quarter

BE—Parks 3 run. (Edwards kick).

Fourth Quarter

WC—Stewart 20 run. (Janassen kick).

WC—Robinson 13 run. (Janassen kick).

Team Statistics

WC BE

First Down 8 16

Rush-Yards 25-203 52-241

Comp-Att.-Int. 9-20-0 4-5-0

Pass Yards 68 54

Turnovers 1 1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Wilson Central, Ladarius Stewart 16-168, C.J. Hatchett 5-20, Brett Robinson 2-18, Dylan Carpenter 2-(-3). Beech, Ja’Sean Parks 23-80, Tysean Jefferson 15-111, Aaron Foxx 13-44, Bobby Whitley 1-6.

PASSING—Wilson Central, Dylan Carpenter 9-20-0-68. Beech, Bobby Whitley 4-5-0-54.

RECEIVING—Wilson Central, Xavier Ali 2-47, Devonte McBroom 2-7, Garrett Todd 2-7, Dawson Ray 1-8. Beech, Davis Ward 2-44, Jeffrey Powell 1-3, Kemontta Coleman 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.