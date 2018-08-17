Commanders crush Crusaders for 14th straight win

Justin Seagraves ran for 100 yards on 25 carries, including touchdown runs of 10 yards late in the first quarter and 2 early in the fourth. Fullback Ernie Gallatin plunged in from the 1 less than three minutes in to put the defending Division II-A state champions on the board.

In the meantime, Friendship held Liberty to 12 rushing yards and 97 passing. The Crusaders threatened to score once but had a couple of other big plays called back by penalties.

Friendship also lost a Camden Hayslip touchdown pass from Braden Reece to a foul.

The Commanders collected an interception and three fumbles.

Friendship will begin a four-game homestand - the Commanders’ only appearances during the regular season at Pirtle Field - at 7:30 p.m. next Friday when old rival Trousdale County pays a visit.

Friendship Christian 19, Liberty Tech 0

Friendship Christian 12 0 0 7—19

Liberty Tech 0 0 0 0—0

First quarter

Friendship Christian—Ernie Gallatin 1 run (kick failed), 9:39.

Friendship Christian—Justin Seagraves 10 run (run failed), 2:52.

Fourth quarter

Friendship Christian—Seagraves 2 run (Neill Kane kick), 10:52.

Team statistics

Friendship Liberty

First downs 12 4

Rushes-yards 54-210 23-12

Passing yards 25 97

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-5-0 6-11-1

Penalties-yards 9-60 11-75

Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-3

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Friendship Christian: Justin Seagraves 25-100, Jaheim Robinson 12-44, Ernie Gallatin 3-8, Braden Reece 9-55, Dylan Goolsby 1-(-3), Morgan McGregor 2-7, Kolby Gaines 2-(-1). Liberty Tech: Stephen Burton 3-(-8), Saidrick Pewitte 7-10, L. Perez 1-(-4), A. Long 5-11, Devon Grubbs 4-10, Samuel Burton 1-1, Adarius Pendergrass 3-(-8).

PASSING—Friendship Christian: Braden Reece 2-5-0—25. Liberty Tech: Saidrick Pewitte 1-2-0—31, Adarius Pendergrass 5-9-1—66.

RECEIVING—Friendship Christian: Camden Hayslip 2-25. Liberty Tech: Jeremiah Fitzhugh 2-77, Saidrick Pewitte 2-26, Samuel Burton 2-(-6).