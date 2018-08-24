Bears pitch second shutout

While the Bobcats only traveled 35 players, they stuck with the fight the entire game. Bears senior cornerback Michael Ruttlen set the tone early with several runs from scrimmage, as well a stalwart effort setting the corner on his side while on defense.

The Bears opened the scoring effort with a bruising run from 220-pound senior running back Justin Harrigan. Harrigan got the nod on most first downs and averaged 6 yards per carry.

If Harrigan was thunder from the Golden Bear backfield, senior Connor Ruzek was the lightning. Ruzek led all rushers with 60 yards, most of which came from the patented Mt. Juliet wing-T buck sweep. Mt. Juliet had 10 players touch the ball for 359 yards of offense all the while limiting the Bobcats to 119 yards in 35 offensive plays.

The Bears will look to defend the newly christened Mel Brown Athletic Complex Friday when Lebanon will make the trek down Interstate 40 to Golden Bear Parkway. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Overton 0, Mt. Juliet 35

John Overton0 0 0 0—0

Mt. Juliet 8 10 14 3—35

First Quarter

MJ—Harrigan 15 run, (Bowen run), 9:05.

Second Quarter

MJ—Mixon 12 run, (Brewington kick), 1:11.

MJ—Brewington 15 FG, 0:00.

Third Quarter

MJ—Ruttlen 23 run, (Brewington kick), 6:07.

MJ—Harrigan 5 run, (Brewington kick), 2:17.

Fourth Quarter

MJ—Brewington 22 FG, 7:55.

Team Statistics

JO MJ

Rushes-yards24-5842-287

Passing yards 61 72

Comp.-Att. 6-11 4-10

Penalties-Yards 6-60 2-5

Fumbles-lost 2-0 3-1

Interceptions0 1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Overton, Desta 6-17, Mast 9-21, Kid 7-13, Baylis 2-3. Mt. Juliet, Ruzek 6-60, Grimes 6-53, Harrigan 8-49, Ruttlen 5-47, Mixon 5-36, Coleman 4-23, Harris 1-9, Martin 3-7, Bowen 3-5.

PASSING—Overton, Mast 6-11-61. Mt. Juliet, Mixon 4-10-72.

RECEIVING—Overton, Landry 2-115, Carter 5-35. Mt. Juliet, Ruttlen 2-40, Bowen 2-32.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Overton, blocked.