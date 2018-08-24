Central falls to Smyrna

Wilson Central (0-2) didn’t have the night it was looking for in its home opener.

Both teams started out slow in the first quarter. No team was able to cross the goal line until Smyrna (2-0) running back Blake Watkins took an 11-yard run into the end zone to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 with 4:38 left in the first quarter. Watkins answered again with an 80-yard rushing touchdown with 1:55 left in the first, to advance the score to 14-0 in favor of the Bulldogs. Smyrna was able to regain possession before the clock ran out, but it wasn’t able to score again until the second quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Smyrna quarterback Alex Bannister aired out a 47-yard pass to receiver Tevin Shipp for a touchdown. The Bulldogs began to run away with the game at 21-0. With 8:08 left in the second, Bulldogs’ running back Mikel Hartfield ran the ball in for a 2-yard touchdown. Six minutes later, Watkins would answer yet again with a 64-yard rushing touchdown. However, the point-after try was blocked by the Wildcats, which brought the score to 34-0. As time expired before halftime, Wildcats’ punter Ezra Widelock’s punt was blocked and returned for a 40-yard touchdown by Smyrna’s Luis Walker.

After the half, Wildcats’ starting quarterback Dylan Carpenter was replaced with sophomore backup Tristan Lewis. Lewis attempted to get the Wildcats on the board first after the half, but a 65-yard pass from Alex Bannister to Tyler Lansden would bring the Bulldogs to 48-0. Smyrna improved on its 41-0 shutout of LaVergne last week with seven touchdowns without a Wildcats answer.

However, the Wildcats would answer 10 minutes later in the third quarter. Tristan Lewis threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to backup running back C.J. Hatchett to keep the Wildcats from getting a shutout on their home turf. Hatchett started the game for the Wildcats due to starter Ladarius Stewart out with illness. With the Wildcats trailing 48-7, neither team was able to score in the remainder of the third.

The fourth quarter was a quiet one from both teams, but the Wildcats did see flashes of excellence from probable 2019 starting quarterback Lewis. Lewis would finish the night with 5-of-10 completions for 92 yards and a touchdown. Smyrna’s Bannister and Watkins stole the show, however. Bannister finished 5-of-9 for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and Watkins had six rushes for 165 yards and a trifecta of rushing touchdowns. Bulldogs receiving duo of Shipp and Lansden each had two receptions for 78 and 75 yards, respectively, and a touchdown apiece. Wildcats running backs Hatchett and Brett Robinson would rush for 47 and 38 yards, and Lewis had four carries for 20 yards.

The Bulldogs move on to face Christ Presbyterian Academy on Friday, and the Wildcats will keep it at home against the Rossview Red Hawks with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Smyrna 48, Wilson Central 7

Wilson Central 0 0 7 0—7

Smyrna 14 27 7 0—48

First Quarter

SY—Watkins 11 run, (Baeza kick), .

SY—Watkins 80 run, (Baeza kick), .

Second Quarter

SY—Shipp 47 pass from Bannister, (Baeza kick), .

SY—Hartfield 2 run, (Baeza kick), .

SY—Watkins 64 run, (Baeza kick), .

SY—Walker 40 blocked punt return, (Baeza kick), .

Third Quarter

SY—Lansden 65 pass from Bannister, (Shalz kick), .

WC—Hatchett 65 pass from Lewis, (Janassen kick), .

Team Statistics

WC SY

First Downs 13 9

Rushes-yards34-8123-178

Passing yards 138 162

Comp.-Att. 10-255-9

Punts-yards 5-1014-111

Penalties-Yards 3-15 7-60

Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Wilson Central, Hatchett 13-47, Robinson 8-38, Lewis 4-20,

McBroom 2-4, Kirby 1-(-11), Carpenter 6-(-17).

Smyrna, Watkins 6-165, Giles 4-11, Hartfield 5-7, Anderson 3-2, Bannister 1-0, Lansden 1-0, Johnson 3-(-7).

PASSING—Wilson Central, Lewis 5-10-92, Carpenter 5-15-46.

Smyrna, Bannister 5-9-162.

RECEIVING—Wilson Central, Hatchett 3-81, Todd 3-30, Kirby 2-18, Lawrence 1-12, McBroom 1-(-3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Wilson Central, Janassen 46.