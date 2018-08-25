New coach Mathis leads Phoenix into 2018 season

The Phoenix will debut the 2018 season at 5:30 p.m. CDT today in Bluefield, W. Va., against Bluefield College.

“Seems like it’s been two or three years working toward this since I got here,” said Mathis, who was preparing for his second season as head coach at St. Francis (Ga.) High School a year ago and is making his collegiate head coaching debut today. “I’m just so proud of our guys, the way they’ve responded to everything that we’ve done and changes that we’ve made. It’s all been positive the way they’ve bought in. We’re just looking forward to Saturday getting here.”

Preparing for the second game on is a matter of watching video of the previous game, developing a game plan and implementing it during practice. When it’s an opening game of the season, last year’s video is available if the teams met (which they did). But Cumberland has a new staff and, at least on offense, system. Bluefield has an influx of young players after the Rams went 6-5 last season.

“It’s a difficult thing, also difficult for them because neither of us have played yet,” Mathis said. “I know from the rosters they’ve sent they’ve had a lot of turnover, a lot of young guys on the roster. They are playing a lot freshmen. They’re going to be young, but it boils down to execution and least mistakes.

“The staff’s been there several years and we’ve watched film from a couple of years back, and they’re doing the same stuff. We have a pretty good idea of what they’re going to do and honestly they know what we’re going to do offensively. I coached against those guys a long time when they were at other schools (while Mathis was an assistant at Shorter University from 2005-14). They know we’re an option team so they know what to expect.”

The Phoenix return a large number of its skill position players from last year’s spread offense who have had to learn the option.

“We have some good core group of returners who are tremendous leaders,” Mathis said. “The big change we made on offense, they’ve just put it on like an old pair of jeans. They just rode with it. It’s been great.”

Mathis said the Phoenix came out of camp relatively. The biggest injury is to starting defensive back Jeremy Williams, who was injured in a car wreck the day before fall camp began and isn’t expected to be cleared for two or three months, leading to a redshirt this season.

“He is a big part of our defense,” Mathis said. “I think we have one guy coming back who’s played back there. I don’t think it’s going to be an issue. We have some very talented kids, in fact a couple of kids coming over from offense to defense.”

Battle on the border: Like Bristol, Tenn., and Va., the town of Bluefield covers the Virginia/West Virginia state line. Bluefield College’s campus is a block from the state line on the Virginia side. But 10,000-seat Mitchell Stadium, which is also shared by the town’s two high schools (one in each state) is nearby in West Virginia.