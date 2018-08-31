Price muscles Purple Tigers past Trousdale

The reality did not disappoint, as the eighth-ranked Purple Tigers (3-0, 1-0 4-2A) scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 22-21 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

“We just preached to our guys, ‘Don’t give up.’ That’s one thing we don’t do,” said Watertown coach Gavin Webster. “We’re going to fight as long as we’re out here on the field standing.”

Trousdale County (1-2, 0-1) looked to be in control when linebacker Tarvaris Claiborne intercepted a Bryce Webster pass with 8:14 to play and the Yellow Jackets ahead 21-7.

To complicate things for the Purple Tigers, Webster was injured on the play and did not return to the game.

But Watertown got new life when Braxton Swann recovered a Kobe Ford fumble two plays later. Senior Heath Price, who was named the region’s Most Valuable Player last year, took over at quarterback for the Purple Tigers, who went to a Wildcat look.

“It’s something we’ve worked out; we felt like we had to have it,” Webster said. “It gave us a lift and a spark.”

The senior drove Watertown to the end zone, scoring himself to cut the lead to 21-13.

Webster decided to roll the dice and go for two, and Watertown converted to make it a 21-15 game.

Watertown’s defense, which had been gashed by Trousdale’s rushing attack for most of the night, held strong when it had to, forcing a three-and-out by the Yellow Jackets to get the ball back.

Price again took over, going off tackle and racing to the Trousdale 4 to set up the Purple Tigers with first and goal.

Trousdale’s defense made its own stand and Watertown faced fourth and goal from the 4 with under two minutes to play.

“He made a good run and he wanted it more than we did,” Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner said of Price.

Price again took matters into his own hands, as he looked to be stopped at the line but broke multiple tackles to reach the end zone. The extra-point kick put Watertown ahead for good.

“21-7 with seven minutes in the game; all we have to do is run the clock out,” said Waggoner. “We had our chances. We didn’t get it done.”

Price would finish with 68 yards rushing on seven carries and caught two passes for 46 yards. Webster finished 11-of-20 for 149 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

On the ensuing kickoff, Watertown was flagged for a hit out of bounds and Trousdale took over in Purple Tiger territory with a chance.

But a penalty for intentional grounding and a sack of Jackets quarterback Cameron Rankins left Trousdale County with fourth and 33. Rankins’ last-ditch heave fell incomplete with 34 seconds left and the Purple Tigers ran out the clock.

“Hats off to those guys. It’s not us coaches, it’s those guys; their effort and their desie to win. They just kept fighting,” Webster said.

Watertown drew first blood on its second drive when Webster hit Elijah Maklary down the sideline for a 53-yard touchdown.

Trousdale County would answer two plays later when Rankins ran around right end and outraced the defense 58 yards for the tying touchdown.

Ford would give the Yellow Jackets the lead with the first of his two touchdowns late in the first half as Trousdale took a 14-7 lead into the locker room. He would finish with 120 yards on 16 carries for the Yellow Jackets.

“We said, ‘There’s 24 minutes left. Anything can happen in 24 minutes,’ ” Webster said.

The win puts Watertown in the driver’s seat for the region championship and home-field advantage through the playoffs, but Webster acknowledged there is plenty of season left.

“This win’s big; they’re the top dog and everybody knows it,” Webster said. “We’ve beat them tonight, but anything can happen. We’ve got four more good football teams out there.”

“We can let this define our season or we can come back to work and get ready,” Waggoner said. “If we do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll see them again in the playoffs. We have to worry about our own selves.”

Trousdale County will travel to Gordonsville next week, while Watertown will play at DeKalb County.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]

Watertown 22, Trousdale Co. 21

TC 7 7 0 7—21

W 7 0 0 15—22

First Quarter

W-Elijah Maklary 53 pass from Bryce Webster (Cole Miller kick), 5:38.

TC-Cameron Rankins 58 run (Heath Chasse kick), 5:19.

Second Quarter

TC-Kobe Ford 6 run (Chasse kick), 5:00.

Fourth Quarter

TC-Ford 4 run (Chasse kick), 10:34.

W-Heath Price 2 run (Price run), 5:52.

W-Price 2 run (Miller kick), 1:41.

TEAM STATISTICS

W TC

First downs 13 15

Rushes-yds 24-140 44-240

C-A-I 11-20-2 1-4-0

Pass yds 149 -4

Total yards 289 236

Fumbles lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties-yds8-55 9-70

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Watertown, Carey 16-69, Price 7-68, Hill 1-3. Trousdale County, Ford 16-120, Rankins 13-72, Satterfield 12-30, Hicks 3-18.

PASSING—Watertown, Webster 11-20-2-149. Trousdale County, Rankins 1-4-0-(minus-4).

RECEIVING—Watertown, Allison 4-6, Maklary 2-65, Price 2-46, Carey 2-24, Hill 1-5. Trousdale County, Hicks 1-(minus-4).