Former CU football coach Moore dies

Moore, a graduate of Goodlettsville High School and Middle Tennessee State, coached over six decades on the high school and collegiate levels and is best-known for his Wing-T offense. Along with coaching, Moore was an author of several books on the Wing T offense and was a popular clinic speaker. He is credited with naming the "jet sweep" play.

Moore started his coaching career at Middle Tennessee on Bubber Murphy’s in the late 1950s. He served as an assistant coach at Little High School in Nashville and earned his first head coaching position at Glencliff High School in 1959. In 1963 Moore became Stratford's first football coach.

He left Stratford in 1985 to become the coach at Beech High School and retired from high school coaching in 1990.

Moore served as an assistant coach for one season on Nick Coutras’ staff in 1992 before taking over the Cumberland program in 1993, leading CU to its only NAIA playoff appearance that season. He remained in Lebanon for 11 years, posting a 60-51 overall record. His teams led the nation in rushing four times during his tenure as head coach.

Moore was inducted into the Cumberland Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Metro Nashville Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He is set for induction into the Tennessee Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in December.

Visitation for Coach Moore will take place Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 6401 Harding Road, Nashville.