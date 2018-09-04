White, Kline garner MSC Player of the Week accolades

White collected six tackles with 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks for the Phoenix. The senior defensive lineman registered sacks on two consecutive plays at the end of the first half and forced an international grounding call midway through the fourth period. The Nashville native added a tackle for loss on the first play of overtime.

In his Cumberland debut, Kline booted a 35-yard field goal for the game-winning points in overtime. The Seneca, N.Y., native also made all four extra points for the Phoenix and kicked off six times. His 35-yard field goal to begin overtime put Cumberland ahead before an interception ended the extra period.

Cumberland will play its next two games on the road, visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff this Saturday and Ave Maria University on Sept. 15 before returning home Sept. 22 to face Edward Waters College.