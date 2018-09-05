Cumberland’s White earns TSWA weekly award

This is the first of the weekly awards for the 2018-19 academic year sponsored by the TSWA.

White collected 6.5 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for the Phoenix in an overtime victory over Union College. The senior defensive lineman registered sacks on consecutive plays at the end of the first half and forced an intentional grounding call midway through the fourth period.

The Nashville native added a tackle for loss on the first play of overtime and along with Tamim Aldarawcheh, forced a fumble behind the line of scrimmage in the final quarter. He has 11 tackles this season in two contests.