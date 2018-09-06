Teams step out of region in Week 4

One notable exception will be Mt. Juliet, which will travel to Calvin Short Field to take on old District 9-AAA rival Gallatin in what is now a non-region tilt, but a bitter foe in the 1980s and ‘90s.

After a scintillating win at Trousdale County, Watertown will travel to Smithville to take on DeKalb County in a battle of Sparta Pike which used to be a staple on the teams’ schedules.

Friendship Christian will play host to Goodpasture for homecoming at Pirtle Field (the only home game on the docket) in a matchup which has rival history in numerous sports, but not football.

Lebanon and LaVergne aren’t rivals, but both LHSs have blue as their primary color. LaVergne’s principal is Dirk Ash, whose wife, Nancy, is a Lebanon-grad and former principal.

Lebanon at LaVergne

The Blue Devils are coming off a 14-10 loss at Mt. Juliet, by far the closest they have played the Golden Bears over the past decade and a performance which has Blue Devil Nation feeling upbeat with a 2-1 record.

With junior nose guard Greyson Gregory anchoring the defensive front, Lebanon forced five turnovers by the Golden Bears, who recovered four of their other fumbles. Linebacker Ryan Brown also blocked a punt.

“Greyson’s a hard one to block,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “He was playing knock-back on the center, making hard to block him. When you have 300 pounds coming at you play after play after play after play, it wears on you. Greyson’s playing well for us. He’s hard to block when he’s got his motor running.

“We had several different factors that caused some of those turnovers. We played well defensively, minus about five snaps. We played well on special teams. Offensively, we didn’t play well enough to win and that was my fault. Hopefully, we’ll get better on that.

“But I was proud of the way we played. Playing hard will make up for technique miscues. Playing hard will eliminate a lot of mistakes.”

As it was, the 10 points scored by the Blue Devils were 10 more than nine of Mt. Juliet’s previous 14 opponents. But Lebanon’s 2018 team appears to be settling into a defensive identity.

“We pick defensive players first for the most part,” Gentry said. “The old adage is if they don’t score, or don’t score many, you got a chance.

“Everybody likes the offense to score big points, but I don’t mind defensive football at all.”

The Blue Devils will face a LaVergne team which has been outscored 138-44 in an 0-3 start to Smyrna, Franklin County and Cane Ridge.

“They’re athletic and fast,” Gentry said of the Wolverines. “Not as big up front as they were last year, but they still have some decent size in them.

“They spread it around and they have several guys who can hit the home run if you let them.”

LaVergne uses its speed and athleticism defensively in a 3-3 stack, running man coverage and cover 3, Gentry said.

Lebanon cornerback Jeremiah Hastings, who intercepted a pass last week, left the game early when he dislocated a shoulder. The shoulder was popped back into place and Hastings received a positive report from the doctor Tuesday, said Gentry, who added the junior is very doubtful for Friday’s tilt at Freedom Field.

On the other side, linebacker Xavier Mills, who missed last week’s game with a concussion issue, will play this Friday, Gentry said.

Wilson Central at John Overton

The Bobcats got their first win of the season last week. The 0-3 Wildcats hope it’s their turn this week at Nick Coutras Field.

“Athletic and fast,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of the Bobcats, who were shut out by Father Ryan and Mt. Juliet before defeating Stewarts Creek 28-20. “They can run all over the field. Physical football team, big offensive linemen.

“They like running the quarterback (three-year starter Sam Mast) quite a bit. Everything runs through him. He’s probably had 25 carries in two games… Seems like he’s been around forever. They got a running back who’s not bad, either. They got a committee of running backs.”

Overton runs several defensive looks out of an even front.

“Defensive line is pretty good,” Dedman said. “Linebackers run to the ball. Secondary is extremely fast.”

Wilson Central came close but short in a 17-14 setback to Rossview last Friday.

“Coming in last week, we put everything in it. We came up short,” Dedman said. “We’ve had a real good week of practice again. I think our kids are still in it. Hopefully, it goes our way.”

Dedman said everyone who played last week will be available this time as well.

“We’re almost back to full health,” Dedman said. “We’ll have everybody.”

Watertown at DeKalb County

After last week’s rousing comeback win at Region 4-2A rival Trousdale County, the Purple Tigers will travel down Sparta Pike to face traditional border rival DeKalb County in a battle of Tigers at Van Hooser Stadium.

DeKalb County is 1-2 with a Week 1 win over Warren County followed by losses to Upperman and Stone Memorial.

The Tigers run a 50 defense and a spread offense, according to Purple Tiger coach Gavin Webster.

“They’re a good-looking team,” Webster said. “They got some size. It looks like they have some speed on film.”

Watertown’s comeback from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to edge Trousdale County last Friday will likely put the now 3-0 Purple Tigers in the Region 4-2A driver’s seat as they continue their quest for their first region/district championship since 1985. But that means nothing this week in the non-league game.

“We’re back down to earth,” Webster said. “We prepare for this game like all the others, region or not.”

Watertown’s comeback came after senior quarterback Bryce Webster went out with a broken collarbone. Receiver Heath Price took over in the pistol/shotgun and rallied the Tigers. Webster, the son of the coach, will be out of action awhile while Price takes the majority of the snaps.

“It’s generally a 4-6-week deal,” with the collarbone, Coach Webster said. “(Price will) take the brunt of (the snaps).”

Goodpasture at Friendship Christian

These two schools with churches of Christ heritages have been rivals through the years in most sports. Both schools have faculty/staff with ties to the other.

But that rivalry doesn’t extend to football, where the teams met once in the mid-1970s and not again until last season.

“It’s not something where we’ve played a lot,” said Commander coach John McNeal, Goodpasture Class of 1979 who coached at the Madison school from 1989-92 between his two Friendship stints.

Goodpasture has a rich football history with three state championships and nine runners-up, including McNeal’s senior season of ’78. But the Cougars, now under former Gallatin and Cookeville coach Jerry Joslin, have been trying to bounce back from a slump which saw the program win just one game last year. They are 1-2 this year.

“Got a good football team,” McNeal said. “They’re big, have good size, good speed.

“They’ve played a tough schedule. You’ve got Briarcrest and BGA, both of them are very good teams.”

Goodpasture runs a spread offense and a 50 defense.

“They’ll call it at the line of scrimmage,” McNeal said of the Cougar offense. “They’ll run it. They have a good running back (Julius Elders).”

McNeal said defensive tackle Mitchell Bare and defensive end Ryan Jackson injured their ankles in the first half against Grace Baptist last week and will be game-time decisions this Friday, McNeal said.

Mt. Juliet at Gallatin

This will be no trap game for the 3-0 Golden Bears as they face a second straight rival. The Green Wave are 1-2 following a win over Hillsboro last week. They lost in overtime to Station Camp and by five points to Springfield in Week 1.

“The biggest thing is the momentum they got from their win Friday night over a good Hillsboro team,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “We think they’re 2-3 plays from being 3-0.”

Gallatin is led by 6-foot-3 senior quarterback Ander Sloan.

“Big, strong kid,” Perry said. “Very poised, totally focused football player. Just gets them lined up.

“Gallatin does a good of job of motioning out of their positions as anybody we face… They’re balanced (run/pass), and that presents a problem for us. They play a lot of people offensively.”

Sean Corbitt, who has called defenses for Cumberland and (last year) Lebanon and also served on Friendship Christian’s staff, is Gallatin’s defensive coordinator.

“They go into completely different defenses,” Perry said. “They’ve been in an even and odd front. Their odd front is a 3-3-stack.”

In many ways, it’s a typical Gallatin team.

“I would expect their linemen to be big and physical, and they are,” Perry said. “I would expect them to be fast on the outside, and they are.”

One of Gallatin’s running backs is former Wilson Central player Zay Kern.

“He’s had a good year,” Perry said of Kern. “He’s their feature back.”

After winning their first two games by a composite 45-0, the Bears had all they could handle in posting a last-minute 14-10 win over Lebanon last week in a game in which Mt. Juliet threw an interception, had a punt blocked and lost 5 of 9 fumbles.

“We actually counted, 45 snaps, 11 times the ball was on the ground,” Perry said. “You can’t sustain drives and run plays in the wing-T when you’re not in rhythm.

“A lot of that had to do with Lebanon and some of that had to do with us. It was good for us. We needed to see that. We’ve had a good week of practice.”

On the flip side, Perry raved about Mt. Juliet’s defense, which his statistician said held Lebanon to 59 yards.

“Our defense was absolutely incredible,” Perry said. “They were put in bad situations and they answered the bell everytime.”

Mt. Juliet’s offense, when not putting the ball on the ground, ran for 290 yards, according to the MJ stats.

“Had we held onto the ball we would have had some sustained drives, which usually result in points,” Perry said.

Going into Week 4, Perry said the Bears are healthy.

“I’m really thrilled with where we’re at,” Perry said. “The most injured person on the football team is me (with a hamstring tear which he said won’t require surgery), and that’s a good thing to say.

“My players are telling me to stop being soft and move on.”

Mt. Juliet Christian at Clay County

The Saints have had two weeks to lick their wounds from their 61-7 drubbing at Watertown as they prepare for their journey to Celina.

“A lot of people got refocused, re-energized, ready to get after it,” coach Dan Davis said of his 2-1 Saints.

Clay County is 3-0 with wins over Jackson County, Red Boiling Springs and RePublic by a combined score of 106-42.

“They run the wing-T,” Davis said of the Bulldogs. “Heavy run, probably in the neighborhood of 80-20.

“They run a mixture of even- and odd-fronts on defense.”

Davis said the Saints must focus on their assignments on both sides of the ball.

“Defense plays fundamental football against the wing-T, do your job,” Davis said. “Offense, get back to do what you do well, and do it right.”

Week 4 games

FRIDAY

LEBANON at LaVergne

WILSON CENTRAL at John Overton

WATERTOWN at DeKalb County

Goodpasture at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN, 7:30 p.m.

MT. JULIET at Gallatin

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Clay County

All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.