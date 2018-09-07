Cougars claw past Commanders to spoil FCS’ homecoming

Friendship doubled up Goodpasture’s score in the first half as it took a commanding 28-14 lead into the break.

Jaheim Robinson gave the Commanders an early boost with an 80-yard rushing touchdown on the team’s opening drive.

After a pair of punts, Goodpasture capped a six-minute drive with a 27-yard pass from Dylan Brooks to Ammon Turner with just under two minutes left in the opening frame.

Friendship pushed ahead of the Cougars on a touchdown that sandwiched an onside-kick recovery.

Braden Reece found Dorian Champion on 21-yard strike just under a minute into the second half to give the Commanders the lead. Justin Seagraves added a 4-yard scoring run three minutes later to give the Commanders a 21-7 lead.

Julius Elders answered with an 86-yard scoring run on the Cougars’ following possession to cut the Commander lead to seven.

Friendship capped the half with a 15-yard scoring pass from Reece to Cade Holcombe, which represented the Commanders’ final score of the night.

Goodpasture began its second half shutout with a 42-yard run from Elders. followed by a 37-yard scoop and score from Jeremy Seepaul after he blocked a Friendship punt.

Kicker Reid Murdock added a 27-yard field goal with eight minutes left in the game, and Cooper Pennington capped the Cougar comeback with a 37-yard interception return for the score less than a minute later.

The Commanders will carry a 2-2 record into their Senior Night game against Donelson Christian at 7:30 p.m. next Friday in what will be their final Pirtle Field appearance of the regular season.

Goodpasture 38, Friendship 28

GP 7 7 14 10—38

FC 7 21 0 0—28

First Quarter

FC—Robinson 80 run, (Kane kick), 11:35

GP—Turner 27 pass from Brooks, (Murdock kick), 1:44

Second Quarter

FC—Champion 38 pass from Reece, (Kane kick), 11:05

FC—Seagraves 4 run, (Kane kick), 8:12

GP—Elders 86 run, (Murdock kick), 6:52

FC—Holcombe 15 pass from Reece, (Kane kick), 0:50

Third Quarter

GP—Elders 42 run, (Murdock kick), 6:14

GP—Seepaul 37 fumble return, (Murdock kick), 1:53

Fourth Quarter

GP—Murdock 27 FG, 8:41

GP—Pennington 25 int. return, (Murdock kick), 7:57

Team Statistics

GP FC

First Downs 114 14

Rushes-yards 29-25320-138

Passing yards 102 149

Return yards 39 0

Comp.-Att. 8-17 13-32

Punts-yards 2-72 5-164

Penalties-Yards 11-98 10-60

Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Goodpasture, Elders 18-254, Brooks 9 - (-4), Jones 2-3. Friendship, Robinson 5-82, Gallatin 3-23, Champion 2-21, Seagraves 6-25, Reece 4-(-13).

PASSING—Goodpasture, Brooks 8-17-102. Friendship, Reece 13-32-149.

RECEIVING—Goodpasture, Walden 3-14, Turner 3-70, Billings 1-6, McAuley 1-2. Friendship, Seagraves 4-11, Hayslip 4-41, Champion 2-48, Porter 2-6, Eskew 1-16, Holcombe 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Friendship, Kane 25. Goodpasture, Murdock, 38.