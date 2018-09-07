Crowell’s scores lift Aviators past West Wilson

West Wilson had just taken a 13-12 edge with 3:34 to play on a 1-yard run when, on the first play of the next possession, Crowell caught the 55-yard pass from Kaiden West. Dalton Aulds’ two-point run gave the Aviators a seven-point lead.

Winfree Bryant stopped West Wilson on downs and ran out the clock to improve to 5-0 going into a home game against Watertown at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday.

“Watertown is always tough and well coached, so that will be a good test,” Winfree Bryant coach Jody Criswell said.

Crowell’s 60-yard punt return staked the Aviators to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

West Wilson put together a long drive to score and tacked on the extra point for a 7-6 Wildcat lead which held through halftime.

Keion Irby’s 46-yard run put Winfree Bryant back in front 12-7 in the third quarter. He then halted a West Wilson drive with an interception.

Connor Gannon supplied seven tackles and Gavin Tomlinson five to lead Winfree Bryant’s defense.

“Our offensive line improved, and that was good to see,” Criswell said.