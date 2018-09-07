Devils draws drama-free win

And that was just fine with the Blue Devils.

The defense stole the show as Lebanon cruised to a 30-7 win over host LaVergne, breaking a trend that saw the Blue Devils finally able to relax at the end of the game. The first three contests were all decided by eight points or less.

Lebanon (3-1) rebounded from last week's heartbreaker at Mt. Juliet. LaVergne slipped to 0-4.

The defense asserted itself immediately, ending LaVergne's first possession with an interception and scoring minutes later when Daniel Davila sacked the LaVergne quarterback in the en

After Davila's safety, Lebanon added a pair of touchdown runs from DeQuontey Shannon and Chandler Crite to take a 16-0 halftime lead.

Shannon's 9-yard touchdown run came two minutes into the second quarter, and capped a 63-yard drive. Crite's score came two minutes later, and was set up by Breeze Copas' third interception of the season.

Copas' pick set Lebanon up at the LaVergne 14. After a touchdown pass to Zion Logue was nullified by a penalty, the Blue Devils regrouped and scored to take command of the game.

Lebanon held LaVergne to 4 total yards in the first half and 125 for the game.

Copas threw a touchdown pass on a trick play to Jackson Stafford 35 seconds into the second half, pushing the lead to 23-0. The Wolverines rallied with their only touchdown of the night and threatened to score again before Lebanon stopped them on downs late in the third quarter.

Joshua Powell scored on a 1-yard run to close the scoring.

Lebanon has had a penchant for playing close games. Even in last year's game against the Wolverines, Lebanon had a 31-6 lead going to the fourth quarter before LaVergne scored three touchdowns to make the ending dramatic.

Lebanon hasn't been 3-1 since 2007. In the fourth game of that year, the Blue Devils won at LaVergne, 21-20.

Next week, Lebanon returns to region play and visits Hendersonville. LaVergne visits McGavock.

Lebanon 30, LaVergne 7

Lebanon 2 14 7 7—30

LaVergne 0 0 7 0—7

First Quarter

LB—Safety; Davila sacked Ridley in end zone, 5:09

Second Quarter

LB—Shannon 9 run (Pena kick), 9:48

LB—Crite 8 run (Pena kick), 7:43

Third Quarter

LB—Stafford 50 pass from Copas (Pena kick), 11:25

LV—Lainez 8 pass from Cartwright (Carapia kick) 5:11

Fourth Quarter

LB—Powell 1 run (Pena kick), 10:41

Team Statistics

LBLV

First downs 17 10

Rush Attempts 46-251 35-78

Passing Yards 112 47

Passes7-14-1 6-13-3

Punts 3-33.35-29.8

Fumbles-Lost2-2 1-0

Penalties 11-855-60

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Lebanon, Shannon 13-102, Powell 6-47, Crite 13-42, Copas 2-23, Davila 3-12, Kelley 3-11, El.Clemmons 2-10, Hearn 4-(-2). La Vergne, Wells 19-47, Cartwright 9-33, Taylor 2-2, Battle 3-0, Ridley 2-(-14).

PASSING—Lebanon, Crite 6-12-1-62, Copas 1-2-0-50. La Vergne, Cartwright 4-8-1-40, Ridley 2-5-2-7.

RECEIVING—Lebanon, Stafford 5-94, Copas 1-12, Ev.Clemmons 1-6. La Vergne, Gardner 2-22, Lainez 2-18, Jones 1-8, Chandler 1-(-1).