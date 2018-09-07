Jackets bounce back to cage Gordonsville

The effort showed as the Yellow Jackets (2-2) jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead and went on to a 42-20 victory over the Tigers (2-2) at Turney Ford Field. It was Trousdale County’s 25th victory in the last 27 games against Gordonsville.

“I was really proud of the kids. They came out and took over,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “Jayden Hicks had some really nice runs and we got good blocks on the perimeter.”

Hicks finished with 159 yards on six carries, including a 78-yard touchdown, for the Yellow Jackets. Dyson Satterfield added 112 yards and a TD as Trousdale County ran for 358 yards as a team.

Defensively, the Jackets forced three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by safety Houston Stafford. Trousdale County held Gordonsville to 158 total yards and seven first downs.

Quarterback Cameron Rankins ran for two scores and threw for another.

“We’ve been working on the passing game; spreading them out and throwing it around some,” Waggoner said. “We’ve got to do a better job of putting them away though.”

Trousdale County will return to Region 4-2A play at 7 p.m. next Friday as the Yellow Jackets will play host to Westmoreland at the Creekbank.

Player dismissed: Waggoner announced after the game that junior RB/DB Kobe Ford had been dismissed from the team, citing “behavior that is unacceptable to Coach Waggoner.”

Trousdale Co. 42, Gordonsville 20

TC 14 14 7 7—42

G 0 7 7 6—20

First Quarter

TC—Cameron Rankins 5 run (Heath Chasse kick), 8:58.

TC—Jayden Hicks 78 run (Chasse kick), :26.

Second Quarter

G—Layton Cripps 65 fumble return (Levi Halliburton kick), 8:39.

TC—Sebastian Linarez 4 run (Chasse kick), 5:34.

TC—Tarvaris Claiborne 38 pass from Rankins (Chasse kick), 3:31.

Third Quarter

TC—Rankins 1 run (Chasse kick), 6:31.

G—Skyshn Washer 7 run (Halliburton kick), 4:14.

Fourth Quarter

TC—Dyson Satterfield 12 run (Chasse kick), 10:38.

G—Washer 3 run (run failed), 8:11.

TEAM STATISTICS

TC G

First downs 16 7

Rushes-yds 32-358 29-100

C-A-I 3-8-0 5-9-2

Pass yds 89 58

Total yds 447 158

Fumbles-lost 1-1 6-1

Penalties-yds10-105 6-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Trousdale County, Hicks 6-159, Satterfield 15-112, Linarez 12-73, Rankins 5-16. Gordonsville, Washer 13-69, Brown 5-31, Thompson 1-3, Swicegood 1-2, Thaxton 8-(minus-5).

PASSING—Trousdale County, Rankins 3-8-0-89. Gordonsville, Thaxton 5-9-2-58.

RECEIVING—Trousdale County, Chumley 2-57, Claiborne 1-38. Gordonsville, Swicegood 2-49, Hamilton 1-7, Welsh 1-5, Davis 1-(minus-3).