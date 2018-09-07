Saints win defensive struggle

Senior wideout and cornerback Logan Collier was a one-man wrecking crew as his all-around performance on offense, defense and special teams paved the way for the Saints’ victory.

“He really came out and did what he had to do,” Saints’ said head coach Dan Davis. “He stepped up big, and that is what we expect out of him.”

Collier scored both of the Saints touchdowns during the game. The first, a 65-yard punt return in which he muffed the punt, recovered it, reversed field and took it to the house to give the Saints a 7-0 lead with 7:12 remaining in the first quarter. After his interception of Bulldog quarterback Jake Ashlock with 1:56 left in the second quarter, the opportunity was set up for him to find the end-zone for his second score of the game.

Following the pick, Collier's second touchdown came on a 24-yard touchdown reception off pass from sophomore quarterback Christian Link with 29 seconds left in the first half to send the Saints to the locker room up 14-0.

Later in the fourth, Collier left the game with an apparent injury that sidelined him for the rest of the game. However, Davis said after the game that Collier’s removal was a result of “a little cramp.”

Clay County refused to go down without a fight, however, as a rushing touchdown by Bulldogs running back Jared Marcom barreled his way into the end zone with 7:02 remaining to cut the Saints lead to eight points.

Clay County had a chance to score late to potentially tie the game on its final drive, but after a Gavin Forsha interception of Ashla’s pass with 1:56 remaining, the nail was firmly hammered into the coffin as the Saints ran the rest of the clock out to come away with the eight-point victory.

Mt. Juliet Christian 14, Clay County 6

Mt. Juliet Christian 7 7 0 0—14

Clay County 0 0 0 6—6

First Quarter

MJCA—Collier 66 punt return, (Branim kick), 7:12.

Second Quarter

MJCA—Collier 24 pass from Link, (Branim kick), 0:29.

Fourth Quarter

CC—Marcom 5 run, (kick failed), 7:02.

Team Statistics

MJCA CC

Rushes-yards21-148 44-164

Passing yards 93 79

Comp.-Att. 6-12 6-15

Penalties-Yards 6-70 1-5

Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Mt. Juliet Christian, Hylick 18-79, Collier 3-69. Clay County, Burks 15-59, Sharp 5-15, Marcom 12-65, Boles 12-25

PASSING—Mt. Juliet Christian, Link 6-12-93. Clay County, Ashlock 6-15-79. RECEIVING—Mt. Juliet Christian, Collier 5-63, Walker 1-30. Clay County, Emberton 1-27, Burnette 1-12, Magee 2-18, Burks 1-18.