Watertown denounces letdown

On the second play of the ball game, Watertown’s Heath Price scored from 37 yards out to start a 48-point first-half onslaught.

After forcing a three and out, the Purple Tigers’ Deramus Carey scored on a 90-yard touchdown run to make the score 13-0 early in the first quarter.

“That was a big emotional win last week. I was really pleased to see the way we came out on both sides of the ball to start the ball game,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster.

Price started at quarterback in the place of injured Bryce Webster and directed the offense to another scoring drive with a 22-yard run on fourth and 20. Carey then had back-to-back runs of 33 yards each. The second carry was his second touchdown of the night. Price would add a two-point conversion to make the score 21-0.

After Watertown’s defense forced another punt, Carey then scored his third touchdown of the night from 39 yards out to give him 209 yards on just eight carries.

“I thought D-Ray [Carey] really saw the field well tonight,” Webster said. “He really saw the blocks develop and ran his tail off”

Quinterrius Hughes-Malone picked up a fumble and scored from 27 yards out. Malone, on the next drive, intercepted DeKalb County’s Alex Aldino and returned it 50 yards to set up a Brandon Watts 17-yard touchdown.

The Purple Tigers closed out their big first half with a 6-yard touchdown run by Brayden Cousino to make the score 48-0 at the half.

“We got to play a lot of people tonight,” Webster said. “I really wanted to get some reps for our freshman quarterback [Brayden Cousino] tonight, because it’s a long season.

DeKalb County scored two second-half touchdowns, a 4-yard run by Aldino. Aldino would later hook up with Tanner Myers for a 53-yard touchdown pass to give the game its final score.

Friday is homecoming for Watertown as it faces Cascade in a region matchup at Robinson Stadium at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Watertown 48, DeKalb County 14

Watertown 13 35 0 0—48

DeKalb County 0 0 7 7—14

First Quarter

WT—Heath Price 37 run, (Miller kick).

WT—Deramus Carey 90 run, (kick failed).

Second Quarter

WT—Carey 33 run, (Price run).

WT—Carey 39 run, (Miller kick).

WT—Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 27 fumble return, (Miller kick).

WT—Brandon Watts 17 run, (Miller kick).

WT—Brayden Cousino 6 run, (kick failed).

DC—Alex Aldino 4 run, (Andrew Fusion kick).

DC—Tanner Myers 53 pass from Aldino. (Fusion kick).

Team Statistics

WT DC

First Downs 8 5

Rushes-yards30-389 31-67

Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-7-0 5-13-1

Passing yards 17 73

Turnovers 0 2

Penalties-yards 5-65 2-10

Punt-Average 1-26 5-33.4

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Watertown, Deramus Carey 8-209, Heath Price 3-55, Kaden Seay 5-38, Jordan Cason 4-28, Brayden Cousino 4-25, Brandon Watts 1-17, Eligah Maklary 1-11, Sam Willis 4-6. DeKalb County, Alex Aldino 13-25, Grayson Hendrix 6-18, Nathaniel Cook 1-9, Grayson Redmon 1-8, David Bradford 7-6, Trey Ledbetter 2-6, Kolter Kilgore 1-(-5).

PASSING—Watertown, Heath Price 1-1-0-7, Brayden Cousino 2-6-0-10. DeKalb County, Alex Aldino 4-10-1-69, Kolter Kilgore 1-2-0-4, Grayson Hendricks 0-1-0-0 .

RECEIVING—Watertown, Brandon Watts 1-7, Jordan Knapp 1-5, Brady Watts 1-5. DeKalb County, Tanner Myers 1-53, Zach Day 1-8, Tyzuan Ladet 1-7, Nathaniel Cook 1-4, Grayson Redmon 1-1.