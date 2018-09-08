Phoenix seek a win to go with a big check

The Phoenix hope to also bring home their second victory of the season.

“Hopefully, we really tick them off so we can beat them and they write us a check, too,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said. “When you play a bigger school like this FCS team, you’re really doing it to help the program out and get some things for the kids that we wouldn’t be able to normally get

Kickoff against Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field.

The Football Championship Series Golden Lions opened their season last with with a 34-30 loss to Division II Morehouse in Cedric Thomas’ debut as head coach.

Pine Bluff will run a 4-3 defense and a spread offense.

“As soon as they walk out of the locker room they’re going to start throwing,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Golden Lions. “We’ll try to spread you out and run it. They’re going to throw the ball a bunch on us.

“They’re probably more athletic than Union was (last week),” Mathis said. “Don’t know a whole lot about them because they have a new coach, too.

“He’s trying to re-establish stuff there. Historically, they haven’t been a very good program. He played there and he’s trying to rebuild the program. A lot of unknowns.”

Thomas was defensive coordinator last year at Alcorn State, which played Georgia Tech last week.

“You hope he does a lot of the same things Alcorn State did against Tech because they didn’t change their defense,” Mathis said. “Hopefully, we got a good window of what they’re going to do to us.”

Mathis said the Phoenix are holding serve on injuries. Center Greg Davis will miss his second straight game but will turn next week at Ave Maria. Safety Terry Tiller has a sore knee but will play.

“Other than that, we’ll be good to go,” Mathis said.

Honoring Moore

Mathis said the team has ordered some stickers for the back of the helmet to honor former coach Herschel Moore, who died earlier this week, and which should arrive in time for next week’s game.

“He’s a legend in these parts,” Mathis said.