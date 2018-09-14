Aviators fight off Tigers 12-2

The Avs jumped to the lead on the second play from scrimmage when Ashton Steverson swept 49 yards around right end for a 6-0 lead.

Watertown countered with a 12-play drive before Winfree Bryant stopped the Tigers inside the Aviator 20-yard line on downs.

Winfree Bryant put together a seven-play drive, highlighted by a swing pass from Kaiden West to Keion Irby for 42 yards and capped by a touchdown pass from West to Conner Gannon for a 12-0 lead.

Following an extended halftime due to the weather, the defenses took over. Winfree Bryant made a goal-line stand on Watertown inside the 1 early in the fourth. But the Tigers got points out of the drive anyway when they tackled Crowell in the end zone for a safety with 6:21 to play.

Winfree Bryant held on Watertown’s ensuing series and ran out the clock to improve to 6-0.

“Our offensive line played well enough for Kaiden to be able to set his feet and make some good throws, but we need some work on our two-point conversions,” Aviators coach Jody Criswell said. “Our defense did a good job of keeping them out of the end zone, however we need to be able to get off the field sooner.”

Winfree Bryant will travel to Elzie Patton Stadium next Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game at Mt. Juliet.

“Mt. Juliet will be a true test to see where we are as they are the standard around here,” Criswell said.