Hylick rushes for 248 yards, three TDs as Saints win region opener

Hylick scored three touchdowns while rushing for 248 yards on 34 carries. Logan Collier added the other rushing score while finishing with 71 yards on two carries as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 3-1 for the season.

Christian Link provided aerial support by completing 7 of 15 passes for 65 yards. Hylick had three catches for 16 yards while Collier caught two balls for 35.

Defensively, the Saints intercepted four passes, including two by Collier and one each by Hylick and Jamarion Thomas.

Carter Branim kicked a 24-yard field goal to help the Saints build a 10-7 halftime lead before MJCA pulled away.

“(Hylick) had a huge night, Logan Collier had a huge night,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said. “Those guys stepped up and rose to the occasion.

“The entire team stepped up in the second half.”

The Saints, who have just three home games this season (Concord Christian was supposed to play at Suey Field before dropping football), will play their fourth straight on the road at 7 p.m. next Friday in Murfreesboro at undefeated Middle Tennessee Christian.