Trousdale County dominates undefeated Westmoreland

The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-1 4-2A) took control early, holding Westmoreland to one first down in the first half and scoring on all but one drive to take a 28-0 lead into the locker room.

“I’m very proud of the way we got on them right from the bat. We challenged our kids all week long at practice,” said Jackets coach Brad Waggoner. “Our team’s starting to jell. Some of these young guys are growing up and making plays for us.”

Dyson Satterfield ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, including a 52-yarder on the first play of the second half to invoke the TSSAA’s “mercy rule” and start a running clock.

Cameron Rankins threw touchdown passes of 66 yards to Alex Ford and 11 yards to Tarvaris Claiborne for the Yellow Jackets, who had lost their last three home games dating back to last season’s playoffs.

“Our coaches are doing a really good job with getting the ball in playmakers’ hands,” Waggoner said. “The first part of the season, we were missing those big plays.”

Defensively, Westmoreland (4-1, 1-1) was held to 96 total yards, 76 which came on two screen passes to running back Tate Sloan. The Eagles drove to the Trousdale 10 and had first and goal late in the second quarter, but the Yellow Jacket defense snuffed out the threat.

“It was a total team effort,” Waggoner said.

1993 team honored:The 1993 Yellow Jacket team was honored at halftime on the 25th anniversary of its Class A state championship. That team went 12-1 and beat University School of Jackson 14-0 in the Clinic Bowl.

Trousdale Co. 37, Westmoreland 0

W 0 0 0 0—0

TC 7 21 7 2—37

First Quarter

TC-Satterfield 14 run (Chasse kick), 5:54.

Second Quarter

TC-Hicks 23 run (Chasse kick), 11:53.

TC-Ford 66 pass from Rankins (Chasse kick), 7:27.

TC-Claiborne 11 pass from Rankins (Chasse kick), 5:24.

Third Quarter

TC-Satterfield 52 run (Chasse kick), 11:44.

Fourth Quarter

TC-Safety, 10:53.

TEAM STATISTICS

W TC

First downs 3 16

Rushes-yds 22-1838-268

C-A-I 2-6-0 4-4-0

Pass yds 76 136

Total yards 96 404

Penalties-yds4-27 2-25

Fumbles-lost 3-1 4-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Westmoreland, Sloan 6-10, Mizrahi 207, Settle 2-5, Leduc 2-4, Casteel 1-4, Hodge 3-(minus-1), Kemp 2-(minus-2), Kelley 2-(minus-3), Smith 2-(minus-6). Trousdale County, Satterfield 16-150, Hicks 3-41, Linarez 4-39, Stewart 1-16, Rankin 3-12, Stafford 1-11, Hawkins 3-7, K.Burnley 2-5, Chumley 3-(minus-5), Rankins 2-(minus-8).

PASSING—Westmoreland, Hodge 2-6-0-76, Sloan 1-2-0-2. Trousdale County, Rankins 4-4-0-136.

RUSHING—Westmoreland, Sloan 2-76, Leduc 1-2. Trousdale County, Claiborne 2-49, Ford 1-66, Hicks 1-21.