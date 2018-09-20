Season’s second half kicks off

Bye weeks are coming up for all six Wilson County teams in early October, but right now, players and coaches are laboring in heat and humidity more reminiscent of early August instead of the third week of September.

Lebanon at Antioch

At 3-2 and “not many” plays from being 5-0, according to Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry, the Blue Devils face a possible trap game against winless Antioch.

“They’re athletic and haven’t had a good start to their season,” Gentry said of the Bears. “But they’re a dangerous football team. They line up in doubles and trips, like to throw it deep and like to throw the ball around. We haven’t seen that very much this year, so it will be a different test for us.

“It’s kind of like trying to take food away from a hungry dog. It’s a dangerous situation. We have to go there and coming off a disappointing loss last week, I don’t know how we’re going to respond. Hopefully, we can put our best foot forward and get off to a good start.”

The Blue Devils are 0-2 in Region 4-6A with both losses coming by four points. There’s nothing which can be done about that situation this week, but Lebanon has a good opportunity to return to being two games above .500.

“The ball didn’t bounce our way,” Gentry said of the 26-22 loss at Hendersonville last week. “We didn’t make those plays. It is what it is.

“All we’re worried about is Antioch. We can’t worry about the past, and hopefully we learned from the mistakes and hopefully we will finish better in the fourth quarter.”

Gentry said the Blue Devils are “pretty healthy” going into the game.

“We have the normal bumps and bruises of five weeks in, but we should be pretty healthy come Friday night,” Gentry said.

Wilson Central at Gallatin

Gallatin has long been a big rival of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. That has trickled down to Wilson Central.

“Way back then, those schools played Gallatin all along the way,” said longtime Wildcat coach Brad Dedman, an LHS-graduate. “Even Wilson Central, we’ve played Gallatin a lot of those years (since 2001) and it’s always been a good football game.”

Gallatin comes in 2-3 following a 60-24 win over Hillwood.

“They’re a big football team,” Dedman said of the Green Wave. “They run the spread and some two-back stuff. Power-type football like the old-timey stuff.

“They’re big up front. they do a good job moving their feet.”

The Green Wave runs an even-front on defense, a 4-2-5.

“Linebackers are bit run stoppers,” Dedman said. “Secondary guys can run and go get balls. They can go get picks and make plays on deep balls.

“They play assignment football.”

Gallatin lost 49-3 at home to Mt. Juliet two weeks ago. The Golden Bears fought off Wilson Central 21-7 last week as the Wildcats fell to 1-4.

“We just said to go out and play our game,” Dedman said. “Played some ball control, played solid defense. Our guys played with great effort. We were in the game the entire time.

“Defense, we played bend, don’t break. They couldn’t finish drives. We could never win the field-position war.”

Dedman said the Wildcats are healthy going into the game at Calvin Short Field.

Watertown at Forrest

This was the matchup of the year when these teams shared a region. Forrest won both years and ended up winning the league while Watertown finished second. By the time the Purple Tigers put one in their win column last season, they were in separate regions.

Watertown is 5-0 and that makes this game big, even though it’s no longer a region game. When Tennessee Tech coach Dewayne Alexander was coaching Cumberland, he said that with each passing victory, the next game becomes more important.

“He’s right,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “We’re just preparing each week just like we would like it’s the biggest game of the year, which it is.

“We want to be 1-0 this week. We’re trying not to look past anybody.”

Forrest is 2-3 with wins over Summertown and Fayetteville and losses to Columbia Academy (last week), Battle Ground Academy and Eagleville.

The Rockets run a 50 defense and multiple formations of the wing-T on offense.

“They’re going to try to hit you with a bunch of formations,” Webster said, “A lot of motion.”

With quarterback Bryce Webster remaining out of action with a broken collarbone, Gavin Webster’s Tigers will hit them with converted wide receiver/quarterback Heath Price and running back Deramus Carey. He’ll also have healthy kicker Cole Miller and receiver/cornerback Brandon Allison to throw at them.

As for Bryce Webster, Coach Webster (also the QB’s father) said he’ll miss next week’s game with Westmoreland before the open date. They’re targeting Week 8 (Oct. 12) against Jackson County for his return.

Friendship Christian at Ezell-Harding

The Commanders have wrapped up their Pirtle Field schedule and will now play the first of four straight, sandwiched around an open date, before another bye week to end the regular season.

Their first assignment will be a much-improved Ezell-Harding team which is 3-2 for the season and 1-1 in the East Region.

“They’re athletic,” Commander coach John McNeal said of the Eagles. “They have some athletes. If you don’t play your assignments, with their speed, they can make you pay for it.

“Quarterback is very shifty and elusive. I’ve seen him make some moves that are impressive.”

Ezell-Harding will run some spread and some split-back veer, McNeal said, and a 4-4 defense.

Friendship is 3-2 for the season and 2-0 in the East Region. The Commanders will travel to Mt. Juliet Christian’s Suey Field next Friday before their bye. They will return with a trip to King’s Academy in east Tennessee before closing the regular season (barring a late pickup for Week 11) at current undefeated Middle Tennessee Christian in Murfreesboro.

The Commanders should be healthy for this week, McNeal said.

Northwest at Mt. Juliet

The Vikings are the homecoming opponent for the Golden Bears, bringing a 2-3 record into Mel Brown Athletic Complex.

“Northwest is improved from last year,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “I think he’s (coach Vernon Wright) got an older group, or they have more experience.”

The Vikings run a spread offense under normal conditions. But this may not be a normal situation.

“They gear the offense through their quarterback,” Perry said. “I think he was banged up last week. Their backup played a couple of quarters.

“We don’t have a big shelf life on what they do now, but we are expecting a big ground attack.”

The Vikings a 4-2-5 defense.

“They utilize their speed defensively,” Perry said. “They’re not big in stature, but they are quick, and they have had good safety play, and that’s important in that defense.”

Mt. Juliet is 5-0 and coming off three straight rivalry games - against Lebanon, Gallatin and Wilson Central. The Golden Bears had a battle on their hands to take a 21-7 win over the Wildcats last week.

“They (the Bears) were disappointed, just like me, in the way we ended the game last Friday night, and our penalties, the way they’ve ended some of our drives,” said Perry, noting the offense is ahead of last year’s pace as far as yardage is concerned, but the volume and timing of penalties have short-circuited some of that production.

But the Bears have remained focused in practice even though the rivalry-row portion of the schedule has passed.

“I’ve been impressed with how we’ve practiced this week,” Perry said following a practice held in 90-degree heat. “I’ve also been impressed because it’s been so hot.”

Perry said the Bears aren’t completely healthy, but not necessarily for the reason one would expect going into Week 6.

“We’re banged up because we’ve gone back to back to back with rivalries,” Perry said. “But we’ve been dealing with sickness this week.”

Mt. Juliet Christian at Middle Tennessee Christian

With the Division I teams in non-region action this week, this might be the biggest game on the Wilson County board, pitting 5-0 Middle Tennessee Christian against 3-1 Mt. Juliet Christian. The Cougars and Saints are two of the three (with Friendship Christian) undefeated teams in the East Region.

“They’re 5-0 and playing some pretty good ball right now,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said of the Cougars. “It’s definitely going to be a good matchup Friday night.”

Middle Tennessee Christian is led by junior running back Kemari McGowan, who has 728 yards and nine touchdowns on 51 carries. The Cougars will operate out of the spread and give the ball to Drew Berry and Eli Ownby. Quarterback Jackson Green will throw the ball as a change of pace.

MTCS will run a 3-4 defense with a cover-three, Davis said.

This is the meat of the schedule for the Saints, who will play host to Friendship next week at Suey Field.

“We’re here playing serious football and this is a good game to find out where we’re at,” Davis said. “The biggest thing is for us to be physical and be aggressive, play good defense and be solid on offense.

“There are no tricks to this game.”

Stat adjustment:

Davis adjusted some of the statistics from last Friday’s win at King’s Academy. Darius Hylick was credited with 291 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries, giving him 690 for the season with nine TDs on 73 rushes. Quarterback Christian Link completed 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards.

