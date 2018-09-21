Bears drench Northwest 51-0

No sooner had the skies opened up three minutes into the second quarter than Mt. Juliet cornerback Devin Palmer recovered a botched snap in the end zone for a 29-0 lead.

Northwest’s next series ended just as disastrously when Cameron Sowell blocked a punt and Tristan Kilman recovered it in the end zone for a 36-0 lead.

“We need to get some new meteorologists because I asked before the game what time the cell was coming through, and we thought it was postgame, and it came right dead in the middle of it,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “We did some good things during that time, didn’t lose our poise. We practice in stuff like that to give us situations like that. I was proud of that. It was tone-setting, the punt block, those kind of things kind of trap them in our own end and really use the weather to your advantage, and we did that.”

Before that, Malik Bowen ran 17 yards off a fake punt on the game’s first series to set up Justin Harrigan’s 30-yard touchdown run. Reggie Grimes’ 4-yard touchdown sweep and Bowen’s two-point run made it 15-0 going into the second quarter.

Colby Martin’s 25-yard run on a wingback trap made it 22-0 just over two minutes into the second quarter.

“It’s disappointing that we had to (fake the punt) in that situation,” said Perry, whose Bears wasted first down on a dropped snap. “Opening drive, we put a lot of emphasis on that. But we executed it well. It’s something that we’ve been working on and saw an opportunity to do it. Sometimes you want to put those things on film for opponents in the future.

“We’ve had the muddle huddle (where the kicker lines up with no holder away from the rest of the line and an upback takes the snap and runs it in) all year. We’ve gotten a couple of different things off of it. We wanted to put it on film, and we wanted to do it early in the game if we had an opportunity.”

Harrigan’s second score of the night, a 17-yarder, and Bowen’s second two-point run of the night (after two Northeast penalties moved the ball inside the 1-yard line) made it 44-0 going into halftime.

With the clock now running continuously, Northeast finally moved the ball in the third quarter. But free safety Ray O’Daffer intercepted backup quarterback Robert Reece. Camron Malone bolted 71 yards on the ensuing third down for the game’s final score as the Vikings’ fell to 2-4.

Mt. Juliet’s defense held Northwest to 47 total yards as the Golden Bears moved to 6-0 with their third shutout of the season and 10th in their last 17 games dating to the start of last season.

All of the Bears’ 293 yards came on the ground as 13 players carried the ball.

The Vikings returned to Clarksville following the game. The Bears will follow next Friday but stop off at the Rossview exit to take on the Hawks in a battle of Region 4-6A co-leaders.

Mt. Juliet 51, Northwest 0

Northwest 0 0 0 0—0

Mt. Juliet 15 29 7 0—51

First quarter

Mt. Juliet—Justin Harrigan 30 run (Robbie Brewington kick), 8:45.

Mt. Juliet—Reggie Grimes 3 run (Malik Bowen run), 4:02.

Second quarter

Mt. Juliet—Colby Martin 25 run (Brewington kick), 9:40.

Mt. Juliet—Devin Palmer fumble recovery in end zone (Tyler Johnson kick), 8:15.

Mt. Juliet—Tristan Kilmon blocked punt recovery in end zone (Brewington kick), 5:56.

Mt. Juliet—Harrigan 17 run (Bowen run), 1:24.

Third quarter

Mt. Juliet—Camron Malone 71 run (Johnson kick), 2:32.

Team statistics

NW Mt.J

First downs 5 9

—Rushing 3 9

—Passing 1 0

—Penalty 1 0

Rushes-yards 24-46 31-293

Passing yards 1 0

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-7-1 0-2-0

Punts-avg. 5-20.8 0-0

Penalties-yards 9-47 6-45

Fumbles lost 2 1

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Northwest: Isaiah Hall 12-31, Nathan Luna 6-37, Albert Bennett 1-(-5), Robert Reece 5-(-17). Mt. Juliet: Alvin Mixon 3-5, Michael Ruttlen 2-26, Malik Bowen 3-49, Connor Ruzek 3-5, Justin Harrigan 3-52, Reggie Grimes 4-13, Colby Martin 2-31, Derek Miller 1-4, Jamari Sowell 2-8, Camron Malone 3-82, Matt Delfendahl 2-013, Cameron Moravec 2-6, Logan Istre 1-(-1).

PASSING—Northwest: Robert Reece 3-7-1—1. Mt. Juliet: Alvin Mixon 0-2-0—0.

RECEIVING—Northwest: Albert Bennett 2-7, Robert Baker 1-(-6).